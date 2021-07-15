Ibotta offering free school supplies and food

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Five Star, Kleenex, Skippy and more have teamed up with mobile rewards platform Ibotta to provide free back to school supplies and lunch items to all students in America at Target, Walmart and online.

The company wants to take some of the financial burden off of families already struggling to buy school supplies on top of having to purchase things like masks and hand sanitizer this upcoming school year.

"We just realized that there's a whole new world that they're sort of entering into, and we wanted...parents and kids to be focused on getting back into the routine and learning. We figured if we could take any of the burden off of back to school shopping by providing sort of some staple staple supplies for for their return, then we should do that," Chief Marketing Officer Rich Donahue said.

Ibotta is enabling every parent in the U.S. the chance to receive 100% cashback on back-to-school staple items, while supplies last, including:

● 1 Five Star 3-Subject Notebook

● 1 12-Pack Ticonderoga Pencils

● 1 110-Count Box Kleenex

● 1 Loaf of Nature’s Own Bread

● 1 Jar Skippy Peanut Butter

● 1 Smucker's Fruit Spread Squeeze Bottle

● 3-Pack Paper Mate Erasers

"You can...go into the app, find the the free products in the different stores that you're going to shop in, you simply add them to your list and then you can go into the store, purchase the items, and submit your receipt to get the credit the 100% cash back for the participating items," Donahue said.

The company believes supplies will last until August.