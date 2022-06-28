“I think a lesson has been learned," GR clerk on petition signature collection

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Petition circulars are all over Grand Rapids, as the deadline for enough signatures for various initiatives looms ahead.

The Reproductive Freedom For All initiative requires 425,059 signatures by July 11 in order to make it on the November ballot, for example. It's one of many petitions circulating throughout Michigan. A full list of petitions and their specific requirements created by Bridge Detroit can be found here.

Grand Rapids City Clerk Joel Hondorp says it's important to read petitions carefully before signing them. People collecting signatures can help explain, but the best way to know if you want to sign.

You must be a registered voter in the area where the petition applies, and petitions in Michigan must be signed in person.

Hondorp says typically those collecting signatures work for larger companies. He says he thinks this time around, campaigns and causes will review signatures much more carefully before submitting them to state or local governments.

“I think a lesson has been learned. That they’re going to hold their vendors to a higher standard, and I think they’ll do a better job to make sure the finished product is good,” Hondorp said.

“It’s not virtual. It’s not like I can do a survey monkey,” Hondorp said.

You can also only sign a petition once.