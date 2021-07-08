Watch
I-196 closure over Grand River extended through Sept. 25

file photo
Road Closed Sign
Posted at 3:32 PM, Jul 08, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The east lane closure on I-196 over the Grand River has been extended through Sept. 25, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Communications Representative John Richard tells us more substructure issues were discovered when workers lifted the bridge deck, prompting the closure extension.

MDOT says motorists can utilize a detour by traveling north on US-131 to I-96 eastbound, adding the first access point after the closed area can be found on Ionia Avenue near Michigan Street via the ramp.

