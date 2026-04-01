Hunt for eggs with adoptable cats this Friday at Second Chance Cats of West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For a fourth year in a row, the Spring Egg Hunt at Second Chance Cats of West Michigan will offer an afternoon of searching for eggs alongside cats.

Those interested in attending (or adopting) can stop by the indoor event at the nonprofit's offices on Knapp Street anytime between 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 3.

According to a Facebook post, the cats will be present in the room to help participants search for eggs filled with prizes and goodies to take home.

Second Chance Cats of West Michigan asks participants to bring their own basket or bag to collect eggs. The event is not a race or timed and pre-registration is not required to attend. A donation is suggested.

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