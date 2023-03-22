Hundreds seek to reinstate driver's licenses at GR restoration clinic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) and its partners hosted a driver’s license restoration clinic in Grand Rapids Wednesday.

The event, held at LifeQuest Urban Outreach, gave those who had their driver’s licenses suspended a chance to have their driving privileges reinstated.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson reinstated 150,000 licenses in 2021 after new laws were passed forgiving late court fines or ticket fees among other non-moving infractions, but others need to take additional steps to have their licenses restored, according to MDOS.

The Road to Restoration event Wednesday — while not an expungement clinic — helped guide Michiganders toward their goal of hitting the road once more. About 300 people were expected to attend.

“We review on an individual basis their driving record to see where they are in their road to restoring their privilege, whether it is paying fines or fees to the court, or if they need to go through our administrative hearing process,” explains MDOS Deputy Legal Director Khyla Craine. “We let them know specifically what they need to do to get their record.”

Craine says events like this one help reduce barriers to license restoration.

“Sometimes people just don't want to know; sometimes they have bumped their head too many times and they're just afraid to come to the government service or go to the court to figure out what's going on with their driving status,” she says. “So government is coming to them saying this is a safe space; it's an open space for you to get the one-on-one understanding about your driver privilege.”

We’re told 13 similar clinics will be held throughout the state in the months ahead.

