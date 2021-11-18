Michigan SOS lifts driver's license suspensions for 150k residents, cancels infractions for more

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Thursday that her department has lifted suspensions on more than 150,000 residents’ driver’s licenses after the ongoing implementation of laws that took effect last month identified more infractions to cancel.

The department lifted the suspensions of 12,000 Michiganders in October, according to a news release.

Residents who are now eligible for a driver’s license may still need to pay a reinstatement fee or renew or reapply for a license, depending on how long the license was suspended.

In total, the Michigan Department of State has canceled infractions on the driving records of more than 350,000 Michiganders; however, many had additional infractions that weren’t affected by the change in law, so their licenses remain suspended.

“We’ve continued to analyze the new laws in order to get eligible Michiganders safely back behind the wheel,” Benson said. “Countless Michiganders need to drive to get to work, get groceries and get their children to medical appointments and I am committed to making government work for all of them.”

Benson’s office says letters with more information are being sent this week to all impacted residents at the addresses listed on their driving record. These letters will also be posted on each person’s Secretary of State account online.

The letters will indicate whether they are eligible to reinstate their license or if they continue to have outstanding infractions.

Individual cases vary and impacted residents should obtain a copy of their driving record and seek out legal assistance to determine what steps to take. Legal resources can be found here.