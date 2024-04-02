Hundreds gather in downtown Grand Rapids for Trump visit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A crowd of at least 250 people lined Monroe in downtown Grand Rapids across from DeVos Performance Hall on Tuesday.

Supporters, protesters at Roadside Rally

Former President Donald Trump was in town.

Two distinct groups of people lined the street, separated at one point by a police barricade on Monroe Street and Lyon. Former President Trump's motorcade passed by twice on Lyon, headed into DeVos.

A group of protesters headed downtown from Rosa Parks Circle, making their voices heard. The groups shouted chants back and forth at each other.

Supporters of the former president explained to FOX 17 why it was important for them to be outside on the cold April day.

“We need to support this man. He’s the, I don’t know if I want to say savior or salvation, but it’s close,” supporter Joseph Ellis said.

Those against the former president also made their voices heard.

“I do believe people of reason do outnumber those who support Trump. It just doesn’t always show in the media,” Susan Haines told FOX 17.

Some held a sign saying "Taylor Swift, Save America Again."

Shortly after former President Trump left DeVos Performance Hall, the crowd dispersed within 20 minutes.

