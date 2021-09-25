Humane Society of West Michigan nominated to win $12,000 in rescue funds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Humane Society of West Michigan has been selected as a nominee to win $12,000 that would be put toward saving animals in the area.

It’s part of Freshpet’s Fresh Start program, the pet food company tells us.

We’re told $12,000 will be awarded to five shelters across the country with two runners up receiving $3,000 apiece.

Freshpet says the winners will be determined through an online vote. To vote for the Humane Society of West Michigan, click here.

Voting reportedly ends Sept. 28 with winners announced on the week of Oct. 4.

