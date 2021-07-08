Humane Society of West Michigan: Lots of cats seeking forever homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For those seeking to add a furry friend to their household, hundreds of pets are currently waiting for their forever homes.

Brianna Shahly with the Humane Society of West Michigan says more than 400 pets are currently in their care, with half of them ready for adoption.

Right now through this Saturday, the Empty the Shelters event, sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation, gives future pet owners a chance to share their home with one of the many pets waiting to be adopted—at a discount.

Dogs, cats and kittens can be adopted for $25 for the duration of the event, Shahly tells us. She says smaller animals can be adopted for $5, and all fees are waived for senior animals.

“We have a lot of animals in our shelter,” says Shahly. “Right now we've taken in a lot of transfers.” She tells us the summers usually see a large influx of animals in the shelter as a result of breeding.

And many of them are cats.

Shahly says the humane society is hosting a summer-long “cat and kitten special.”

“Adopt one, get one free,” Shahly explains.

There’s also the “Caturday special,” where fees are waived for adult cats on Saturdays.

Visit the humane society’s website to see the pets they have available.

Shahly says the adoption process aims “to start a conversation” with the adopter. “So asking, ‘What sort of pet are you looking for? What's the activity level of your home? Do you have kids?’ Like, ‘What what sort of animals is going to be a good fit for your home?’ And then we will help match you with the right pet for what you're looking for.”

It’s also possible to see the animals in person.

“We're completely open up again for walk-ins,” says Shahly. “So no appointments are necessary.” Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For those wishing to support the humane society in other ways, they accept donations that help them take care of the many kittens in their care. “We can use more KMR,” Shahly tell us, “which is like kitten formula.”

Clean towels and blankets are also desired. For more suggestions, see the shelter wish list on the humane society's website.

There are also volunteer options available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube