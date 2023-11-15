Human Rights Campaign awards Grand Rapids with 100 equality score

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids has received an equality score of 100 on a national equality report card!

City officials say the rating was determined by the Human Rights Campaign as part of its 2023 Municipal Equality Index (MEI).

The MEI rates municipalities across the U.S. based on laws and policies that accommodate workers and residents belonging to the LGBTQI+ community, the city explains.

We’re told this year’s score is up from 94 last year.

“We have made significant improvement since our initial score of 68 in 2014 and are proud of the strides we have made to be a more inclusive and welcoming organization for LGBTQIA+ individuals,” says City Manager Mark Washington. “We celebrate our LGBTQIA+ employees and employee resource groups and are proud of their advocacy for inclusive health coverage and policy advancements centered around equity. I am very proud of the progress we’ve made as we continue to build toward our vision to be nationally recognized as an equitable and welcoming city.”

The city says it has done the following in support of the LGBTQI+ community:



Advocation through Prism GR, a resource group for employees.

Hired a liaison between Prism GR and the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Expanded mental healthcare to include LGBTQI+ in coverage.

Adjusted the health plan to include gender-affirming care.

Supported Pride Month and other Prism GR programs with distribution of education material and shopping guides highlighting LGBTQI+ businesses.

Increased sponsorship for community events.

Visit the Human Rights Campaign’s website to read this year’s MEI report.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube