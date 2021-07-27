Watch
Hospice of Michigan appoints new grief support services manager

Posted at 4:36 PM, Jul 27, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hospice of Michigan has welcomed Carly Whetstone as its newest grief support services manager, the hospice tells us.

We’re told Whetstone previously served as a grief support services intern at Hospice of Michigan and has been an outreach specialist for Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan.

“We’ve all been through a loss of some kind, so being able to help others is incredibly rewarding,” says Whetstone. “I love the authenticity that comes with this field and having the opportunity to meet people where they are to help them navigate their grief journey.”

Whetstone is also a board member with the Grand Rapids LGBTQIA+ Healthcare Consortium, according to Hospice of Michigan.

