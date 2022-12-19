Hopkins Public Schools drops off toys for kids at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Just days after local first responders dropped off hundreds of toys at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, Hopkins Public Schools made another big donation on Monday.

This donation is inspired by a cancer survivor named Dawson Babiak.

Dawson was just 4 years old when he was diagnosed with leukemia in 2014 and spent that Christmas in the hospital.

He's cancer-free now, finishing treatment four years ago.

But he and his family know the impact a donation like this can have on young patients, especially around the holidays.

“I want other people to enjoy and have fun through this tough time as much as I did,” said Dawson.

We're told Hopkins Public Schools held a toy drive and collected $5,000 worth of toys for the donation.

The donation has happened every year since 2016. Dawson's dad Jason says he appreciates the ongoing support.

