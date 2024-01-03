Hopkins man ordered to pay over $80K in stolen cash from Gun Lake Casino

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan man learned his punishment for stealing more than $100,000 from Gun Lake Casino while he was an employee.

26-year-old Jordan Lewis Cook, from Hopkins, was sentenced to four months in federal prison and two years of supervised release for theft from a tribal organization, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced Wednesday.

Additionally, Cook must pay $84,564 in restitution.

“This case reflects my office’s strong commitment to working in partnership with tribal leadership and law enforcement to prosecute crimes that occur on tribal lands, including theft from tribal businesses,” Totten said. “Together we will hold criminals accountable for their wrongdoing.”

Totten says Cook stole more than $100,000 from Gun Lake Casino between September 2021 and November 2022.

During that time, Cook was an employee at the casino, which is owned and operated by the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians (Gun Lake Tribe).

Cook, shortly after getting hired, is said the have started stealing cash from the cash-out kiosks placed around the gaming floor.

An internal casino audit, along with security surveillance video, showed Cook pocketing large amounts of cash when he was supposed to be clearing jammed machines.

Additionally, Cook’s bank records show a large influx of cash deposits during the same time.

“The Gun Lake Tribe is committed to the safety and well-being of all persons within its jurisdiction and welcomes and appreciates the strong commitment and partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan and local law enforcement,” Gun Lake Tribe Interim Director of Public Safety Seth Carter said. “The Gun Lake Tribe is committed to building a safe community and supports comprehensive law enforcement, prevention, intervention and support services.”

