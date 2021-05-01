Hope Network raising mental health awareness with 51K run/walk challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hope Network is inviting community members to take part in the Mental Health Awareness Month Virtual 51K Challenge.

The nonprofit tells us the challenge invites participants to walk or run 51 kilometers (or roughly 31 miles) by the end of May in reverence of the 51.5 million Americans who suffer from mental illness.

We’re told the event is the first in the 2021 One in Five Series, which consists of four events that raise awareness for mental health.

“The pandemic has taken a toll on our physical and mental well-being,” says Hope Network Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kiran Taylor. “The world will never be the same, and the emotional impact of this is limitless and touches all ages.”

Click here to learn more.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube