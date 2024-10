GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police (GRPD) were dispatched to Grigss St near Madison Ave SE Wednesday morning for calls of shots fired, hitting a home.

It happened just before 7:15 a.m. say GRPD officials.

No one was hurt, and there is no indication the nearby school was in the line of fire.

GRPD is asking for your help in this ongoing investigation. If you know anything that could help find the suspects, reach out to the department at (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer.