Holiday traditions from around the world on display at Frederik Meijer Gardens through January

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dozens of decorated trees are now on display at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park as their Christmas and Holiday Traditions exhibit officially opened to the public.



Fox 17's Josh Berry, alongside morning anchor Janice Allen, helped kick off the holiday season at the Grand Rapids attraction, hosting the event where the community flipped the switch to illuminate the festive display. This marks the fourth consecutive year that we have participated in the ceremonial lighting as part of FOX 17's longtime partnership with Meijer Gardens.

The exhibit showcases holiday traditions from around the world, offering visitors a chance to explore diverse cultural celebrations while staying warm indoors during the winter months.



The Christmas and Holiday Traditions exhibit runs from Wednesday through January 4, giving families and visitors plenty of time to experience the seasonal display in the Grand Rapids area. For more information on the display and ticketing details, click here.



