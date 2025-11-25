Celebrating Christmas & Holiday Traditions at Frederik Meijer Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — This is your chance to celebrate holiday traditions from around the world in one place.

University of Michigan Health-West: Christmas & Holiday Traditions at the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park allow guests the opportunity to experience holiday traditions from around the world. Including 46 unique displays of fact and folklore from cultures across the globe, including winter plantings, Christmas trees, and the Railway Garden.

WHAT: <i>University of Michigan Health-West: Christmas & Holiday Traditions</i>

WHEN: November, 26th, 2025 - January, 4th, 2026

WHERE: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

The whole thing kicks off on Tuesday, November 25, with the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in the BISSELL Corridor at 6:00 pm Afterward, meet Santa Claus in the Garden Pavilion and enjoy festive cultural music outside the Arid Garden until 8:00 pm.

WHAT: Christmas Tree Lighting

WHEN: November 25th, 2025, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

WHERE: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Also underway this holiday season, the "Enlighten at Meijer Gardens". This outdoor light show goes through Jan. 3. You need to select a time when you buy tickets, which are $30 for adults and $15 for children 3-13.

