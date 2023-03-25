Hockey teammates share special special bond on and off the ice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This weekend, West Michigan is hosting a multi-state hockey tournament. More than 250 athletes compete in the Griff's Sled Hockey Classic at Patterson Ice Rink.

The tournament features athletes with disabilities. Two of those athletes are a married couple who met through their passion for hockey.'

Susie and Connor Fee, who recently got married, are both wings on the Grand Rapids Sled Wings.

"So it's been a lot of fun. And we had the 'Fee to Fee' goal at our last tournament that we had together," Susie Fee said. "It's just it brings us closer as a couple. To be able to communicate, I think a lot of communication goes on in the game. And, you know, obviously, as husband and wife, we have to communicate."

Both Susie and Connor were born with Spina Bifida.

"We were born with basically a hole in the spine," Susie explained.

"They say that Spine Bifida is one in 1,500 births. And I mean, here we are, married and known each other for so long. It's just like, and it's cool that if we hadn't had this disability, like, Where would we be at," Connor added.

The disability is not stopping them from enjoying the game.

"I mean, I've been a hockey fan my entire life. Yeah, one of the reasons now that I get to, you know, since I've, I found out that I get to play it, I'm like, you know, it's been like, yeah, it makes it even better," Conor said.

Mary Free Bed Hospital and Adaptive Sports are hosting the massive tournament to allow everyone to play like the pros.

"It's amazing to see these athletes have the opportunity to compete on the ice like an able-bodied person would be able to," Mary Free Bed Sports Coordinator Molly McKinney told FOX 17.

Susie is one of the original founding members of the sled hockey team here in Grand Rapids. She's now in her 23rd season.

"I just got hooked after we had our first clinic. And I was just like, you know, I was always very competitive when I was younger. So this just brought it out even more. So yeah, I would just say that competitiveness is probably what kind of hooked me to it," Susie said.

She's ready to continue with her wingman for many more seasons.

"This is in my blood, I probably wouldn't stop unless I absolutely had to," Susie added.

The tournament is at Patterson Ice Rink for the rest of the weekend. The puck drops Saturday at 8:15 a.m. and the tournament runs through Sunday.

