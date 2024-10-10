Hit the road, hit the sales! Neighborhood celebrates end of construction project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cesar E Chavez Ave is not a new road, but for businesses who call the stretch between Roosevelt and Cordella home; it may as well be for all the headache this year's construction project has caused.

The avenue has been under construction and closed since March and it was a long detour to get around.

FOX 17 - City of Grand Rapids This detour took drivers well outside of Roosevelt Park area, impacting everyone who lived, worked there for months. Cesar E Chavez Ave reopens between Roosevelt and Cordella Thursday, Oct 10. It was supposed to reopen in August

The original plan had it re-opening in August, but (in case you haven’t checked your calendar in a bit) that’s not what happened.

FOX 17 Cesar E Chavez reopening between Roosevelt and Cordella after construction project hits delays

The end of this project has been so highly-anticipated that on Thursday at 11 a.m., the City of Grand Rapids will hold a ribbon cutting commemorating the reopening of the road and businesses along that section are offering special deals and sales.

According to the Southwest Business Association, your participation in the celebration could get you $50! You can submit your receipt for entry in a raffle just for buying from businesses there during the sales.

Drive on down and enjoy the new roadway and landscaping, which lends visibility to all the infrastructure work hiding below the pavement.

FOX 17 Cesar E Chavez reopening between Roosevelt and Cordella after construction project hits delays

The full celebration is from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

