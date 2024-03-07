Watch Now
Cesar E Chavez Ave now closed through August for infrastructure renovations

Map of closure of Cesar E. Chavez Avenue SW in Grand Rapids through August 2024.
Posted at 9:59 AM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 09:59:48-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Traffic on the Southwest Side of Grand Rapids is already being interrupted by the closure this week of Cesar E. Chavez Avenue between Hall Street and Clyde Park Avenue SW.

The project aims to renovate utilities beneath the pavement, lay down new pavement, and add landscaping.

The detour around the construction is Godfrey Avenue between Hall and Chicago Drive.

The intersection at Hall Street is open, and the intersection of Chavez at Clyde Park is open to and from Chicago Drive to the west.

Construction is expected to continue until the end of August.

Chavez closure phase 1 detour map
Map of detour during closure of Cesar E Chavez Avenue SW in Grand Rapids in 2024.

