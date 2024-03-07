Cesar E Chavez Ave now closed through August for infrastructure renovations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Traffic on the Southwest Side of Grand Rapids is already being interrupted by the closure this week of Cesar E. Chavez Avenue between Hall Street and Clyde Park Avenue SW.

The project aims to renovate utilities beneath the pavement, lay down new pavement, and add landscaping.

The detour around the construction is Godfrey Avenue between Hall and Chicago Drive.

The intersection at Hall Street is open, and the intersection of Chavez at Clyde Park is open to and from Chicago Drive to the west.

Construction is expected to continue until the end of August.