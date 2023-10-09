Historic relic on display at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan Catholics had the rare opportunity to view, touch, and pray with a historic relic on Monday. The arm bone of St. Jude the Apostle is currently on display at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Grand Rapids.

“St. Jude is the Patriots Saint of Lost Causes,” said Fr. Ron Floyd, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish. “I think sometimes we all feel like a lost cause. And so, to pray to St. Jude for his intercession for loss causes.”

A mass in honor of St. Jude is scheduled to be held Monday night at 7 p.m. The event is free to attend. However, standing room crowds are expected. The relic will remain on display until 10 p.m.

The relic is currently traveling across the United States, which is the first time that the item has left Italy.

“It’s an opportunity to teach people about their faith, often that don’t know about their faith in this aspect of it,” said Fr. Floyd.

The arm bone of St. Jude the Apostle will head to the Metro Detroit area on Tuesday.

