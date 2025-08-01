Hispanic Festival returns to downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids Hispanic Festival is set to return to Calder Plaza for its 47th year, starting Friday, August 1st, and will run through Sunday.

Hispanic Festival Dates & Times:



Friday, August 1st, 6:45 pm - 12:00 am

Saturday, August 2nd, 12:00 pm - 11:45 pm

Sunday, August 3rd, 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm

This year’s event is the largest fundraising effort for the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan, which has been providing social services to the Hispanic community in West Michigan since 1978.

Festivities will begin Friday at 5 p.m. and continue until midnight. Attendees can look forward to a variety of music, food, vendors, and dancing that promises to entertain the whole family.

For a full list of vendors and a map of Calder Plaza, check out the link here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

