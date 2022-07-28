Hispanic Festival celebrating 44 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Hispanic Center of West Michigan is celebrating their 44th Hispanic Festival this year.

The non-profit is bringing acts from across the U.S. and Mexico to Calder Plaza in Grand Rapids August 5th-7th.

The festival— as always— promises authentic food, music, art, and culture from Latin American countries. This year also features a futsal tournament just before the festival officially starts for the day!

“The Hispanic Festival is a catalyst to bring the community together for a weekend of enjoyment and relationship-building." Executive Director Evelyn Esparaza-Gonzales told us.

Here's a schedule of the musical acts:

Friday, August 5 (Festival hours: 5p-12a) Saturday, August 6 (Festival hours: 11a-12a) Sunday, August 7 (Festival hours: 11a-5:30p) 6:30-8p Revolution de Amor Tributo a Mana 12:30-1:30p Celestina & Los Sanchez, West Michigan 11a-12p La Furia Del Ritmo, West Michigan 8:30-10p Arkangle R-15, from Los Angeles, CA 2-3p Deelman Valenzuela 12:30-1:30p Solido. Rio Grande, Texas 10:15-11:45p Sonora Tropicana, from Los Angeles, CA 3:30-4:30p Ballet Folklorico de Detroit, Detroit, MI 2-2:45p Lupita Infante y Mariachi, LA, CA 4:30-5p Step Up Youth Productions, West Michigan 3:15-4:45p Banda El Bajio, West Michigan 5-6p Cabildo, West Michigan 6:30-8p Tino Trumpet Chicago Salsa, Chicago, IL 8:15-9:30p Bachata Popi, West Michigan 10-11:30p La Casetera, Monterrey, Mexico

The Fustal tournaments start at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Proceeds will help fund support the center's work within the Hispanic community throughout West Michigan including education, workforce development, and youth and family programs. For more information on how the work they do helps the community, click here.