Hip-hop artist Bun B to speak in Grand Rapids at Muse Southeast on October 13

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hip-hop artist Bun B will be speaking in Grand Rapids about his life and career. “Trill Talk: Small City, Big Dreams” will be held on October 13 at 7 p.m. as part of the launch of Muse Southeast (501 Eastern Avenue Southeast).

The event is part of a partnership between Muse GR and Grand Rapids Community College’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (ODEI). At the presentation, Bun B will talk about being a rapper, entrepreneur, activist, and Rice University faculty member. It will be hosted by cultural critic, journalist, and activist Bakari Kitwana.

Although the event is free and open to the public, reservations are required.

Bun B’s music career began as part of the hip-hop duo UGK with Pimp C. The duo’s first studio album, Too Hard to Swallow, was released in 1992. Their other studio albums include 1994’s Super Tight, 1996’s Ridin’ Dirty, and 2001’s Dirty Money. Their final studio album, UGK 4 Life, was released in 2009.

Bun B’s first solo studio album, Trill, was released in 2005. His other solo studio albums include 2008’s II Trill, 2010’s Trill OG, and 2013’s Trill OG: The Epilogue. His latest album, Return of the Trill, was released in 2018.

“ODEI remains steadfast in supporting initiatives demonstrating the synergy between art and education,” said Grand Rapids Community College’s Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer Dr. B. Afeni McNeely. “Our longstanding partnership with Muse GR affords us the privilege of illuminating the contributions and influence of Grand Rapids culture.”

“Although there are many creatives throughout the Grand Rapids community, creatives from the southeast side have limited options of places that cultivate their gifts and talents,” Muse GR co-owners Stephen and Taylor Smith said in a statement. “We are happy to be one of the places that pour into people and even more delighted when institutions like GRCC align with our efforts through partnership. The GRCC Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion has been instrumental in helping us strengthen our impact on the communities we serve.”

“Trill Talk: Small City, Big Dreams” will be held on October 13 at 7 p.m. More information on the event can be found on here.

