HIGHLIGHTING HERITAGE: Native American tribes gather for annual homecoming

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The celebration was on at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids Sunday afternoon, with singing, dancing, drumming and a whole lot more at the 42nd Annual Homecoming of the Three Fires — a way for Native American tribes to reconnect and highlight their heritage.

“A little Pow Wow. Just a little celebration," said Arthur Zapata. "We just come and have fun. Good time.”

That fun is facilitated through different components of their culture.

“When we do this, we do it not only for the Native community, but we do it for the entire community because we want to show that we are here," said Ron Yob, Tribal Chairman of the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians, the group that hosted this event. "Our people have lived along the Grand River for thousands of years."

The Ottawa, Potawatomi and Ojibwe tribes are known as the Three Fires.

"The Grand River Bands tries to bring the three fires together in celebration at least once a year," said Frances Compo, Vice Chairperson for the organization.

After taking three years off for the pandemic, the event came back in 2023, and is now in year 42.

"Each of the community members here that have joined us, they can learn about each of our genre (of dancing) and, you know, what our dance style represents and why we gather here as people," said Colleen Parkey.

All the food, art and other cultural puzzle pieces came together around the center of the celebration — connecting with each other.

"They will come home and meet with family and friends and check on how big the kids the are, who's still around and, you know, it's just kind of like a giant, giant family,” Yob said.

Compo mentioned all the money raised at the event goes to support the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians and their ability to put it on again next year.

