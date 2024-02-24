Here's how to access GR's Medical Mile during construction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With lane closures due to construction in and around the city's Medical Mile, Corewell Health has released information to help patients and visitors navigate the area around the downtown hospitals.

The work to remove a construction tower crane started early Friday morning and is expected to continue through Wednesday evening, as FOX 17 traffic reporter Robb Westaby has been detailing each day.

To help drive to, in and from the area, Corewell Health released the following statement along with the accompanying graphic (above):

"Friday, Feb. 23, at 12:01 a.m., both westbound lanes on Michigan St. beginning at Lafayette Ave. and extending to 221 Michigan St. will be closed, forcing traffic to detour. Lafayette northbound will remain open; southbound will be closed except for the left turn lane.

The Michigan St. / Lafayette Ave. lanes will re-open Wednesday, Feb. 28 at approximately 7 p.m.

Patients and visitors utilizing Michigan St. around the Grand Rapids Medical Center complex, including Butterworth Hospital, Meijer Heart Center and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, may experience increased traffic congestion Friday morning Feb. 23 through Wednesday afternoon Feb. 28 due to these lane closures. Please allow additional travel time for appointments.

Ottawa Ave. will be available to access eastbound Michigan St. and these facilities during this timeframe.

These lane closures are necessary to remove a construction tower crane used for Corewell Health Care Center at 251 Michigan Street, a 12-story outpatient center opening later this year.

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to update our facilities for you."

