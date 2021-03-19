Help Kids' Food Basket stomp out hunger on Go Orange Day!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kids' Food Basket continues to serve meals to families in need despite the pandemic.

Fox 17 is once again partnering with the organization to help stomp out hunger in West Michigan.

Since COVID was first detected in the U.S., the organization has served more than 1 million emergency meals to children and families in the communities we serve.

Every year Kids' Food Basket hosts Go Orange Day which helps collect money to purchase sack meals and other items for kids in need.

FOX 17 Go Orange Kids' Food Basket

Due to the pandemic, they are hosting a drive-thru party from 12-5 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 at all three locations in Kent (1300 Plymouth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids), Muskegon (1011 2nd Street in Muskegon), Ottawa and Allegan counties (652 Hastings Avenue in Holland.

You can drop off the below items for their sack suppers:

*Fruit Cups or pouches *Pudding Cups *Meat Sticks *8lb or XL brown lunch bags

Fox 17 Go Orange Day items needed from public

Kids' Food Basket is also working with local restaurants to help support them during this difficult time.

The organization's farm in Grand Rapids is home to more than 30 different crops which has helped them donate 28,000 servings of fresh produce to Community Food Club.

Kids' Food Basket says out of the schools it serves, about 70% or more of their student body is receiving free or reduced-cost breakfast and lunch.

You can learn more about the food we eat, staying healthy and building a better and brighter community by visiting the Learning Lab.