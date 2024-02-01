Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital to add medical psychiatric unit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The state’s first pediatric medical psychiatric unit will soon be added to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Corewell Health announced Thursday the new unit will be comprised of 12 beds where medical and behavioral needs will be treated by a team of psychologists, psychiatrists, nurses, social workers and more.

“There is a critical need for behavioral health services nationwide, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer this exceptional service to the pediatric patients in Michigan,” says Vice President of Behavioral Health Subodh Jain, M.D. “In addition to enhancing collaboration with our community partners, this new unit will provide a better experience for both patients and team members.”

We’re told the unit, opening this spring, was made possible with $5 million in support from the state of Michigan and $4 million from community donors.

Visit Corewell Health’s careers page to become a staff member for the pediatric medical psychiatric unit.

