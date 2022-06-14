Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital ranked among best in U.S. for 11th year in a row

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has been ranked by U.S. News & World Report for the 11th consecutive year.

Spectrum Health says the hospital was recognized as one of 2022’s best children’s hospitals in four classifications: cancer; nephrology; neurology and neurosurgery; and diabetes and endocrinology.

“We are honored that Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has been ranked yet again as one of the best children’s hospitals in the nation,” says President Hossain Marandi, MD, MBA, FACHE. “This prestigious recognition is a result of the hard work of our incredible teams and speaks strongly to our core mission of improving health, instilling humanity and inspiring hope.”

We’re told the list ranks the 50 best pediatric hospitals in the U.S. based on infection rates, mortality rates and efficacy of patient care.

