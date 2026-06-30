GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Health officials are warning West Michigan's 1.6 million residents to take precautions as dangerous heat moves into the region — even as several major outdoor events are scheduled throughout the week.

University of Michigan Health-West nurse Christa Wagner said the community should limit time outside.

"There's just a general alert to the community to share that we shouldn't be spending extreme amount of times outdoors," Wagner said.

Wagner added that staying hydrated is necessary, even when people don't feel thirsty.

"This is kind of one of those times where we have to consistently be drinking water, even if we don't feel thirsty," Wagner said.

Wagner said University of Michigan Health-West has not seen any emergency room visits due to heat-related illnesses.

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Outdoor events still on

Despite the heat, several outdoor events are scheduled this week.

Acrisure Amphitheater is hosting a concert Wednesday evening featuring The Guess Who. The West Michigan Whitecaps have several baseball games at LMCU Ballpark, among other events scheduled across West Michigan.

Alex Calabrese, who has had lawn seats at the amphitheater, said this is what he would do to stay cool.

"I have those towels that you can get wet, and when they start evaporating, it lets off a lot of cool air, and also it's like a neck band thing that goes around, and it's got fans that blow wind right up at your head, it's awesome, nice," Calabrese said.

Wagner offered advice for anyone planning to attend an outdoor event.

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"Pre-hydrating before you even get to the event is going to be helpful, wearing clothes that are appropriate for the event, where you're not going to overheat by having too many layers," Wagner said.

Wagner also cautioned attendees about how much alcohol they drink.

Heat warning in West Michigan as outdoor events continue

"I also caution people to the amount of alcohol they might consume while they are at such events, those can dehydrate people, and so that is something to consider when you're going to be outdoors in a lot of heat. So, make sure that you stay hydrated with good fluids," Wagner said.

What you can bring

Visitors to Acrisure Amphitheater can bring a sealed water bottle of up to 20oz, according to a post from May. An empty 32-oz refillable plastic bottle is also permitted. Water stations are available throughout the venue.

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Fans attending Whitecaps games at LMCU Ballpark are allowed to bring in an empty water bottle to fill up inside. Water stations are also available at the ballpark.

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Getting around in the heat

The City of Grand Rapids offers free shuttle service near its owned and operated parking ramps. The DASH shuttle connects riders to all major venues within city limits. The Rapid also provides several routes within the metro area to the amphitheater.

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