Heartside Neighborhood, South Division corridor, seeing retail business boost

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Stephanie Howard has owned her consignment store, which specializes in bridal gowns and formal dresses, since 2015.

She says through the years, there's been one common thread along South Division: “People have come and gone,” the owner of Second Dance, Stephanie Howard, said.

Howard, however, is most excited about her new neighbors.

In the last year, four new storefronts have added their names to the SoDiv corridor. Many of them are "upcycled" or vintage shops.

There are also several shoe retailers that now call downtown Grand Rapids their home.

Rich App is the Small Business Attraction and Retention Specialist working with the Chamber of Commerce, DGRI and the City of Grand Rapids.

“For the first time, we’re really starting to see a good retail presence in our downtown,” App said.

He says the idea of having businesses with things in common around each other is a way to create a "destination retail space."

Howard says it has helped her business. Her neighbors at Otono, a vintage store, agree.

“Everyone is so encouraging of each other, like, it’s not really competition,” co-owner of Otono, Alana Sawicki explained.

Below is a list of businesses that have started calling downtown Grand Rapids "home" in the last year:

Basic Bee Boutique

Otono

Second Vibess

Decaydence Vintage

The Premier Store

Hem'd

"3rd Thursdays" is an event put on the third Thursday of each month. Click here for more information.