Hearts of Hope hosts 'Raise the Woof' fundraiser to help get local pups adopted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue hosted its biggest fundraiser of the year Friday— “Raise the Woof: PJ Pawty at The Stache.”

The nonprofit chooses a different theme each year. 2023 marked the year of the pajamas, so about a dozen pups were there looking fashionable in their bedtime best.

Organizers say it’s not only a chance for community members to meet the dogs, but also to support the cause.

Hearts of Hope aims to alleviate overcrowded and full shelters— something more critical now than ever before.

FOX 17

“We’re definitely hoping that people will come and maybe fall in love with one of our dogs and they can find a good home,” Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue President Janelle McFarlane said. “Also, just to meet us and to help us fundraise so that we can go into next year, you know, being able to start off on the right foot and help as many dogs as we can.”

Click here if you’re interested in donating to Hearts of Hope.

