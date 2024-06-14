Hearts and doors open: Transplant House of West Michigan almost ready

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Transplant recipients and FOX 17 Pay It Forward Persons of the Month, Holly and Tracy Gary are getting ready to celebrate the grand opening of Transplant House of West Michigan!

Located on Leonard St near Fuller Ave, the home will provide a calm, supportive space for patients and families getting transplants here in Grand Rapids.

It’s open 24/7— since there’s no way to know when an organ will be available— and only costs $60/night.

The couple are both transplant recipients—Holly receiving a liver, Tracy getting a heart—and know what it’s like trying to juggle the confusion and stress of getting that precious call.

Not to mention the undeniable desire to honor the life donors.

"I can't pay it back. But I can pay it forward and help anybody I can," Tracy told us when we talked to him in February.

Open houses for the home will be held on June 29 and 30.

If you’d like to know more, check out the Transplant House of West Michigan website.