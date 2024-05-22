Has Heart won't press charges after attempted break-in

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The owners of Has Heart are using an attempted break-in at the veteran-run business as an opportunity to lend a hand to someone in need.

A man allegedly tried to break into the Grand Rapids Civic Theater late Monday night. He targeted Has Heart several doors down after attempts proved unsuccessful. In doing so, he smashed a window. A bystander who heard what was going on leaped into action and detained him until officers place him under arrest.

Has Heart’s co-founder explains the business wishes to build community and help those when they can, which is why they won’t press charges.

"We would rather just have him come in and have a cup of coffee and see how we can help,” says Tyler Way. “We want this to be a safe place for anybody. And we have a resource board and community board that we want people to if they need to come in and get the help that they need."

Way says Has Heart is open seven days a week.

When asked what he wants the public to take away from the story, he said he simply wants everyone to know Has Heart is always there to help. He’s also asking everyone to show support for veterans on Memorial Day.

