GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Harlem Globetrotters will be performing at the Van Andel Arena in 2022.

According to the Grand Rapids Kent County Convention/Arena Authority, the Harlem Globetrotters are set to perform Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at 2 p.m.

Those interested will be able to purchase tickets starting Sept. 28, 2021, at 10 a.m.