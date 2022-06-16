Happy '616 Day,' West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — June 16 means a celebration for the greater Grand Rapids area, which uses the area code “616.”

Here are some fun facts about the greater Grand Rapids area:

Arts

La Grande Vitesse is the first public artwork funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is one of the world’s 100 most-visited art museums.

ArtPrize is the world’s richest, most radically open art competition.

Newsweek Magazine named the Grand Rapids Art Museum one of the six best buildings of 2007.

Eats

Stella’s Lounge serves America’s Best Burger (GQ Magazine, 2012).

However, USA Today says the Cottage Burger at Cottage Bar is Michigan’s best.

MadCap Coffee brews up America’s Best Tea (GQ Magazine, 2012).

The Cornmeal Financier Cake at Grove is one of America’s “101 most crazy-awesome new desserts” (New York Magazine, 2012).

Founders Brewing Company is the World’s 2nd Best Brewery (ratebeer.com, 2012).

HopCat is the 3rd Best Beer Bar on the Planet (Beer Advocate, 2012).

Play

28 public golf courses, within 15 minutes of downtown, make Grand Rapids one of the top cities for per-capita public golf courses.

The Fifth Third Riverbank Run is America’s largest 25K road race, with more than 21,000 participants from around the globe.

Grand Rapids is a “Bicycle-Friendly Community” (League of American Bicyclists, 2009) and the “Best Town for Mountain Biking” (Outside Magazine, 2010).

You’re never more than a few miles from a body of water in Grand Rapids – one reason why we’re America’s 6th Best Fishing City (Field & Stream Magazine, 2006).

History

Ottawa Indians were Grand Rapids’ first inhabitants.

French fur traders settled the city in 1826.

The city’s name comes from the Grand River, Michigan’s largest inland river.

Gerald R. Ford, a native son, became the 38th President of the United States on August 9, 1974.

Grand Rapids is home to two Frank Lloyd Wright designs – the privately-owned Amberg House and the Meyer May House, which is open to the public three days a week.

Miscellaneous

Grand Rapids is Michigan’s second-largest city, with a metro-area population of 1.4 million people.

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is the second-largest airport in Michigan and the 86th largest airport nationally, serving more than 2 million passengers, annually.

Grand Rapids is home to many national and multi-national headquarters, including Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth, Alticor (formerly Amway), Wolverine World Wide, Meijer and Zondervan.

Grand Rapids was the first city in the United States to add fluoride to its drinking water, way back in 1945.

Michigan is second only to California in agricultural diversity, and West Michigan produces 85% of all crops harvested in Michigan. That economic impact is more than $2 billion.

Michigan is America’s third-largest apple producer, and Kent County produces more than any other county in Michigan.

