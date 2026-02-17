Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hank Williams Jr. to headline 27th announced concert for Acrisure Amphitheater

Mark Humphrey/AP
Hank Williams Jr. poses in a recording studio on June 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn., to promote his new album "Rich White Honky Blues," under his alter ego Thunderhead Hawkins. The album shows the Country Music Hall of Famer's early influences from blues that later helped him develop his blue-collar Southern country rock sound. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of country music's most-decorated artists is joining the lineup in the debut season for West Michigan's newest concert venue.

Acrisure Amphitheater announced Hank Williams Jr. will bring his latest tour to Grand Rapids this summer. The 76-year-old will perform on July 18 with special guest Sammy Kershaw.

Williams has sold more than 70 million albums over his career, with six albums going platinum and 10 number one singles.

Ticket for the July 18 concert at Acrisure Amphitheater go on sale on Friday, February 20 at 10 a.m.

