'Hadestown' to be performed May 9-14 at the DeVos Performance Hall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Broadway Grand Rapids has announced that the North American tour of Hadestown is coming to West Michigan. The musical will be performed May 9-14 at the DeVos Performance Hall.

Hadestown tells a version of the story of Orpheus and Eurydice from Greek mythology. In the musical, Eurydice (Hannah Whitley) goes to work in an industrial version of the Greek underworld to escape poverty. Her singer-songwriter lover Orpheus (Chibueze Ihuoma) then attempts to save her.

The production also stars Nathan Lee Graham as Hermes. Graham’s film work includes the Zoolander films, 2011’s Bad Actress, and Trophy Kids. The musical also stars Maria Christina Oliveras as Persephone, and Matthew Patrick Quinn as Hades. It also features Dominique Kempf, Belén Moyano, and Nyla Watson as The Fates. The Workers Chorus features Jordan Bollwerk, Lindsey Hailes, Jamal Lee Harris, Courtney Lauster, and Eddie Noel Rodriguez.

Broadway Grand Rapids Hadestown

The North American tour of Hadestown was directed by Rachel Chavkin, who also developed the musical. It features set design by Rachel Hauck and costume design by Michael Krass. Lighting design was by Bradley King and sound design was by Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz. Choreography was by David Neumann and music supervision and vocal arrangements were by Liam Robinson. Arrangements and orchestrations were by Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose.

The music, lyrics, and book for Hadestown were written by Anaïs Mitchell. Its Broadway production opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre on April 17, 2019. It went on to win eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Broadway Grand Rapids Hadestown

“Throughout its development, Hadestown has been deeply influenced by audiences around the world,” said producers Mara Issacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy in a joint statement. “We are thrilled and humbled to now share this beautiful story of hope, faith, and rebirth – written and directed by two amazingly talented women and brought to life by a diverse company of performers – with audiences across North America.”

Hadestown will be performed at the DeVos Performance Hall May 9-14. Tickets can be purchased on Broadway Grand Rapids’ website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube