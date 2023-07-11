H.E.A.L.T.H. summer camp inspires girls to pursue careers in medical field

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The H.E.A.L.T.H. summer camp at Calvin University works to empower girls to know more about their bodies. It also shows them a plethora of careers in the medical field, giving them hope and inspiration for the future.

The week-long camp is open to girls between the ages of 9-15. During the week, they meet for five days for six hours.

The girls learn about physical assessments, including how to take blood pressure, how to listen to someone’s heart and lungs, and how to take a pulse. They also learn how to care for newborns, including how to weight a baby, how to measure their head, and how to support a baby’s head and neck when they’re young.

FOX 17 H.E.A.L.T.H. Camp

The camp was created in 2016 by Calvin University Nursing Professor Adejoke Ayoola, to educate inner-city women on reproductive health. It was such a success, that parents wanted that education to be extended to their daughters.

“Health is very important,” said Ayoole. “So when they know what is happening to their heart, the cardiovascular system, what they know what is happening to their reproductive system, it will help them, you know, to proactively think of living a healthy lifestyle.”

Although the program is costly to run, the girls have been able to attend for free thanks to funding from Calvin University and different organizations. They can even receive transportation if needed.

The camp also inspires many girls to someday pursue a career in the medical field. 13-year-old Giselle Botello says that she now dreams of being a nurse after participating in the camp.

FOX 17 H.E.A.L.T.H. Camp

“We want them to play around, we want them to have a feel for being on a university campus. And that is where that hopeful future is coming,” said Ayoole. “I want them to have that vision, and that hope.”

“Seeing girls see themselves as nurses or health professionals for the first time, especially girls who may not have been exposed or to that or thought that that was even an option for them is one of the most rewarding parts,” said Camp Director Keagan Johnson.

The H.E.A.L.T.H. summer camp is open to anyone, even if you aren’t a resident of Grand Rapids. Registration opens in January, and the camp takes place every June. They’re also hoping to create a health camp for boys. More information on the camp can be found on Calvin University’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube