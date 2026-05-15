GVSU Symphony Orchestra behind the theme song for Acrisure Amphitheater

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Members of the Grand Valley State University Symphony Orchestra recorded what is being called the "official theme song" for the Acrisure Amphitheater, where it can now be heard throughout the venue during concerts and events.

"For every concert that comes in, you're gonna hear what we recorded as the welcome as you're walking in or during announcements," Andrew Kales, GVSU Orchestra student said.

WATCH: Members of the GVSU Symphony Orchestra joined FOX 17 ahead of Acrisure Amphitheater's opening night

The story behind Acrisure Amphitheater's Signature Song

It took them two days between two separate groups to record the song back in January.

"It was a really cool process to be a part of, especially incorporating GVSU music students and Grand Rapids students in the area," Aveline Schienke, GVSU Orchestra student said.

"The Acrisure Amphitheater invested in us, and we get to invest back into the community and to this awesome space that we all get to be in, so it's something very special that we got to be a part of together," Maria Benítez-Sabino, GVSU Orchestra student said.

Joel Schut, Director of Orchestras at GVSU, explained that this was a great opportunity for him and the students. "We're excited to be a part of the living legacy of Grand Rapids and West Michigan's continuous growth", Schut said.

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