Gun Lake Casino to hosts hiring events this month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino reports that they will be having hiring events June 15, 16 and 28.

“Gun Lake Casino is excited to introduce a variety of career opportunities to West Michigan job seekers. We pride ourselves on setting industry standards for starting wages, comprehensive benefits, educational opportunities and more,” stated Jose Flores, vice president and general manager for Gun Lake Casino. “There is no better time to begin a career in the entertainment industry. As the casino continues to expand, so do the opportunities for our team.”

The June 13 hiring event will happen at Grand Rapids Downtown Market, located at 435 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503. Open interviews will take place from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, June 15 a hiring event will occur at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market, located at 435 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503. Open interviews will take place from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The second event will occur on Wednesday, June 16, in Gun Lake Casino’s Harvest Buffet, located at 1123 129th Avenue, Wayland, MI 49348 with open interviews from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The last recruitment event will take place on Monday, June 28 in Gun Lake Casino’s Harvest Buffet, located at 1123 129th Avenue, Wayland, MI 49348 with open interviews from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

According to Gun Lake Casino all hiring events will include social distancing and a mask requirement for non-vaccinated applicants.

Those who receive non-tipped positions, the new $14 starting wage will increase the minimum pay by more than 30%. The starting wage of all tipped positions has been raised to $7.40 per hour plus tips. Additionally benefits such as free health care, shift meals and a 401(k) program may be available to new hires Gun Lake Casino reports.

