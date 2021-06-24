Gun Lake Casino adding name to downtown Grand Rapids venue

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino will be the new name-in-title sponsor of the downtown Grand Rapids venue formerly known as 20 Monroe Live, Live Nation announced Thursday.

The venue – owned and operated by Live Nation and opened in 2017 – is now known as GLC Live at 20 Monroe.

Almost 2,600 guests can fit into the venue for shows, though it can also scale sown to a more intimate configuration for various types of special events.

Many shows feature a general admission standing floor with reserved mezzanine seating, while select events feature seating throughout.

The second level features the Vanguard, a VIP club with amenities including a private bar, open air patio and access to the best seats in the house.

“Gun Lake Casino is thrilled to announce the long-awaited return of live entertainment in West Michigan,” said Sal Semola, president and chief operating officer for Gun Lake Casino. “Our recent alliance with Live Nation was founded on our collective mission – to provide an unsurpassed entertainment experience for our guests. Our community has been patiently waiting for concerts, comedy shows and other performances to return to their daily lives. We are excited to share that our iconic brands have teamed up with a long-term partnership to reintroduce top-tier acts at this premier venue, GLC Live at 20 Monroe.”

Currently announced shows at the venue include:

- Aug 14 – Dermot Kennedy

· Aug 26 – Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

· Sept 25 – Beartooth

· Oct 2 – Cat & Nat

· Oct 9 – Parker McCollum

· Oct 15 – Ron White

· Oct 16 – Black Pumas

· Oct 22 – Kip Moore

· Oct 23 – All Time Low

· Oct 27 – In This Moment & Black Veil Brides

· Nov 4 – Bleachers

· Nov 5 – Todd Rundgren

· Nov 7 – TECH N9NE

· Dec 15 – Trey Kennedy

· Jan 13 – Ashley McBryde

· Apr 28 - Kaleo