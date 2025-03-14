GUITARS FOR VETS: Music therapy helps veterans cope with PTSD

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For many veterans returning home, the struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a harsh reality. But a unique program in Grand Rapids is offering support through the healing power of music.

The Guitars for Vets program, hosted by the American Legion and Canoe Club, aims to help veterans facing mental health challenges.

Terry York, a new participant in the program, shared his personal experience, saying, "Music was always just a way of getting away from my problems, and, you know, like therapy."

Dave Kirvan, the main organizer for the program, facilitates the help, noting, “We do get some referrals from the VA that where guys that have documented PTSD, but not everybody that has PTSD talks about it.”

WXMI The American Legion Boat and Canoe club in Grand Rapids helps veterans get away from their real life issues through a Guitar for Vets program.



The Guitars for Vets initiative is a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to supporting the emotional well-being of veterans. As Kirvan explained, “Helping a Vietnam vet who had PTSD learning to play the guitar helped him to cope with some issues he was having.”

At the American Legion and Canoe Club, veterans gather to bond over music and foster connections. Tom Sibley started as a participant and instructor. “The camaraderie with the group, that comes out to this group, has been a real plus," he says. "So you develop relationships; you have something fun. That's the activity of playing the guitar.”

WXMI The club has brought in the Guitars for Vets program for over a decade, helping Veterans learn to play the instrument.

The program offers ten free guitar lessons and provides guitars at no cost. “We’ve had probably close to 100 veterans come through the program here in Grand Rapids,” Dave said.

York, who is one week away from graduating from the program, emphasized the welcoming atmosphere: “This group is very warm and very welcoming. Don't be timid. Don't be shy. Don't be nervous. They'll welcome you with open arms.”

For many veterans like York, music serves as a vital healing process. He stated, "I know for myself and many of my veteran friends, music is just a way of... it's like a healing process.”

Classes are held every Wednesday from 4–6 p.m. and are open to all veterans. If you know a veteran in need of support, encourage them to join for a unique musical experience in Grand Rapids.

