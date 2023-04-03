Guiding Light hosts Easter celebration meal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Guiding Light celebrated Easter a little early on Sunday, with a hot meal for those in the Heartside Community. They also encouraged those in recovery to continue their journey forward.

“The people in the Hartside area always can use a good meal,” said Guiding Light Executive Director Brian Elbe. “So, you know, we want to be good neighbors here in this community. And we want people that are in need to have some place where they can get up.”

Guiding Light is a nonprofit organization that works to help people recover from addiction and other life challenges. They first began hosting a community Easter in 2017.

Sunday’s meal included chicken, potatoes, and green beans.

Volunteers also hit the streets to make sure that no one missed out on the meal.

One of the people who enjoyed a meal was Andrew Scaav. “I mean, this is awesome that they provide this,” said Scaav. “I mean, I saw 1520 volunteers just before I got here, and I’m like, ‘Wow.’”

The theme of the event was “A Season of Transformation and New Life,” which aligns with Guiding Light’s goal of helping men learn to create a new life for themselves.

Volunteers not only served those who stopped by, but also enjoyed a meal with them, hoping to make a human connection.

“You know, no matter what our circumstances are, we’re just human beings,” said Elbe. “And you know, sometimes we’re just trying to, you know, get over something or get through something.”

