Guiding Light hosts Community Thanksgiving Meal fostering community spirit, support

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Guiding Light opened its doors Saturday afternoon to host its Community Thanksgiving Meal for the Heartside neighborhood and surrounding areas.

The nonprofit held this event from 12 p.m.- 1:30 p.m. at its building on Division Avenue S.

Organizers gave out around 400 meals, along with several free coats.

“Have a warm meal and, kind of, maybe hopefully put a smile on their face. We know we’re not fixing anything, but hopefully we can put a smile on people’s faces with a warm meal,” Guiding Light Executive Director Brian Elve said.

Anyone who wasn’t able to dine at Guiding Light Saturday got the opportunity to have a meal packaged up to go.

Guiding Light is a Christian, donor-funded nonprofit dedicated to helping people recover from addiction.

It will host the Guiding Light Family Thanksgiving, a private event for people connected to the organization’s addiction recovery program, on Sunday.

Guiding Light also plans to host a similar event in December, but hasn't picked a date yet.

** If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, help is available. Call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free, confident help, information and treatment referrals. **

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube