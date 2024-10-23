GRR completes $8.5M expansion to snow removal equipment storage facility

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gerald R. Ford International Airport's (GRR) snow removal equipment has a new home ahead of the winter season.

The airport achieved a significant milestone Tuesday with the completion of an $8.5 million project to expand their storage facility.

Now the building is nearly twice its original size at 117,000 square feet. It will give GRR’s maintenance crew the capacity to store more than 45 specialized vehicles where they can be safe from the elements, thus extending their lifespan.

The expansion was made possible thanks in part to a bipartisan law that allocated billions of dollars for public transportation infrastructure throughout the U.S.

