GRPS superintendent addresses winter weather ‘shortcomings and challenges’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools released a message from Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby Wednesday about “the winter weather challenges of the last several days.”

Dr. Roby explained in the letter that some of the buildings in the district were not ready to welcome students Tuesday morning.

She said that, in a few cases, “snow removal had not been properly completed and the boiler systems in some of our buildings were not functioning adequately.”

Dr. Roby also explained that while surprise days off can be enjoyable for some students and their families, they can be tough for others.

“The decisions on whether or not to keep school open on days like these are challenging and I’ll be the first to admit that we don’t always get it right,” Dr. Roby said. “The safety of our children is always top of mind when making these calls.”

