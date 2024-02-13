GRPS recommends adding new school at Aberdeen Elementary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — School officials in Grand Rapids are interested in building a new school at the current site of Aberdeen Elementary.

It’s the most recent update to Grand Rapids Public Schools’ “Reimagine GRPS With Us” initiative.

They originally recommended a neighborhood elementary school at North Park, but after receiving feedback from families, GRPS decided Aberdeen’s location was more suitable.

We’re told they wanted to renovate the nearly century-old building but, in the end, decided to build a new school altogether.

Families will have two chances to offer feedback, along with an online form they may fill out.

The in-person feedback sessions will be held at the following times:

Feb. 21 at 3:45 p.m. — Palmer Elementary

Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. — Aberdeen Academy

The Board of Education will vote on the new proposal next month.

If all goes as expected, the new school would open in fall 2027.

