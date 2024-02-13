Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

GRPS recommends adding new school at Aberdeen Elementary

GRPS 09122020
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GRPS File Photo
GRPS 09122020
Posted at 7:47 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 19:47:03-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — School officials in Grand Rapids are interested in building a new school at the current site of Aberdeen Elementary.

It’s the most recent update to Grand Rapids Public Schools’ “Reimagine GRPS With Us” initiative.

They originally recommended a neighborhood elementary school at North Park, but after receiving feedback from families, GRPS decided Aberdeen’s location was more suitable.

We’re told they wanted to renovate the nearly century-old building but, in the end, decided to build a new school altogether.

Families will have two chances to offer feedback, along with an online form they may fill out.

The in-person feedback sessions will be held at the following times:

Feb. 21 at 3:45 p.m. — Palmer Elementary
Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. — Aberdeen Academy

The Board of Education will vote on the new proposal next month.

If all goes as expected, the new school would open in fall 2027.

RELATED: GRPS unanimously approves plan to close 10 schools, combine others

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book