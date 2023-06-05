Watch Now
GRPS: Man exposes himself to students at Grand Rapids high school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) sent a letter to parents informing them about a man who exposed himself to students at Grand Rapids Montessori and Innovation Central High School Monday.

We’re told students were outside with one of their teachers when a man exposed himself within view.

Students promptly reported the incident to the teacher, and a report was filed with the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

The man was gone before officers arrived.

GRPS says an investigation is underway.

School officials encourage parents to educate their children to tell an adult when something feels off as students did in response to Monday’s incident.

