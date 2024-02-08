GRPS hosts Expo & Snow Spectacular for students, families to learn more about district

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools held is GRPS Expo & Snow Spectacular Wednesday evening.

The event was held at the Gerald R. Ford Academic Center gymnasium from 4:30- 6:30 p.m.

It gave students and families the opportunity to learn more about school choices and the school enrollment process, while visiting with principals, administrators and staff from all GRPS schools.

“It’s been wonderful, like, he’s been able to talk to about two schools, made some good connections, ask questions, got lots of information. So yeah, this was a really good experience tonight and something I would have loved to take my kids, my older kids, to,” GRPS parent Aimee Ritsema told FOX 17.

“We have a little bit of something that spans across our district and supports the diversity of our entire community. I think that’s really empowering for our district and something that we want to make sure that our community knows – that GRPS is a place to check out if you want to have rigorous, relevant programs,” GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby said.

The district says it offers the largest selection of school choices in West Michigan, and it is changing as it invests hundreds of millions of dollars in renovations and new construction.

“What we’re planning right now, we want to be sensitive to, as we are building this facility’s master plan out. We can change it and be adaptable to what current conditions may be four years from now or five years from now. And again, it’s because our community has been so involved and engaged in this process,” Dr. Roby added.

There was also a free dinner, along with giveaways, games and activities.

